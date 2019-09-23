× ‘Unfounded rumor:’ Police chief of Green Bay denies report he will be Milwaukee’s next top cop

MILWAUKEE — The police chief of Green Bay says he is going nowhere, despite a report he was chosen by Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett to succeed Police Chief Alfonso Morales. That initial report came from “The Dan O’Donnell Show” on News/Talk 1130 WISN — and indicated the information was coming from “multiple sources.”

Morales’ contract expires in January. According to the O’Donnell report, Morales is “actively preparing to leave the job at the end of the year.”

Green Bay Police Chief Andrew Smith released the following statement on the Green Bay Police Department Facebook page:

“Despite recent news reports and unfounded rumors, I have neither applied for the Chief of Police position in Milwaukee, nor spoken to any officials in Milwaukee. I have great respect for Milwaukee Police Chief Al Morales. The rumors of me applying or being considered for the Chief of Police in Milwaukee are completely false. “This is nothing more than a fabricated and unfounded rumor. I have never toured the police HQ in Milwaukee, and never met with the Mayor. My family and I love being here in Green Bay. I am proud to be the Chief here in Green Bay and have no plans to leave.”

Mayor Barrett’s office also issued a statement on this matter. It reads as follows: