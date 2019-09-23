Milwaukee businesses have a chance to cash in on DNC 2020: ‘We can definitely do this’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Milwaukee is preparing to host the biggest event in city history. Thousands of events will take place during the Democratic National Convention -- and most of them will take place around the city and not inside the convention hall.

When it comes to pulling off a national convention, the Host Committee says it will not play politics.

"A host committee is an a-political organization -- a civic committee that wants to make sure everyone in Milwaukee has an opportunity to be involved," said Lafayette Crump of the Milwaukee 2020 Host Committee.

Two-thousand events are expected to take place in southeast Wisconsin -- everything from meetings to meals and social events. Organizers say every local business has a chance to cash in.

"This convention is an opportunity for them to be in a better place when it's done," Crump said.

With a better bottom line -- and a big of the spotlight.

"We want the DNC to see all Milwaukee has to offer," said Zena Smith of R&Z Urban Art Gallery.

For Robb and Zena Smith, owners of the gallery, hosting a convention means more eyes on their art and artists -- and more business for their Walker's Point neighborhood.

"We are diverse. We are in the neighborhood. We are just outside of downtown in the heart of the city," Robb Smith said.

It is an opportunity to provide a picture-perfect venue.

"We can definitely do this," Robb Smith said.

Registration information for 2020 DNC in Milwaukee