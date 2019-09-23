× West Allis police: Shots fired after drivers crashed into each other while fleeing shots fired incident

WEST ALLIS — West Allis police reported separate shots fired incidents in the city Monday evening, Sept. 23.

Police said around 6:30 p.m., officers were dispatched to the area near 62nd Street and Burnham Street for a report of gunfire heard in the area. Police confirmed shots were fired, and two vehicles were seen leaving the area — traveling at a high rate of speed — with the drivers chasing each other.

Witnesses said the drivers crashed into each other near 71st Street and Becher Street, and additional gunfire was heard.

Shell casings found at the scene confirmed shots were fired at this second location also, police said.

The two drivers then chased each other northbound from this location and out of the area.

Police said no evidence was located to suggest anyone was hit by the gunfire.

An investigation was ongoing.