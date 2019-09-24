Border Report: Series shows what it’s like to live, work, travel along the US southern border

A 6.0-magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of Puerto Rico

Puerto Rico map. Source: "World reference atlas"

PUERTO RICO — A 6.0-magnitude earthquake shook Puerto Rico Monday night, striking off the coast of the island in the Atlantic Ocean.

The quake hit about 49 miles north-northwest of Isabela, Puerto Rico, around 11:23 p.m. ET, according to the United States Geological Survey.

At least three aftershocks have followed the quake including a magnitude 4.7, USGS said.

Puerto Rico Gov. Wanda Vázquez Garced said in a tweet that there was no damage.

There is no threat of tsunami from the quake, according to a tweet from The National Weather Service Pacific Tsunami Warning Center.

