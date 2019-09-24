Democratic Party leaders from 43 states, territories visit Milwaukee in anticipation of DNC 2020

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- On the second day of fall, Tuesday, Sept. 24, with the leaves beginning to change color, some were already anticipating summer 2020.

"Between now and next July, here in Milwaukee, there's a lot of work state party leaders have to do," said Ken Martin, a vice chair of the Democratic National Committee.

The Democratic National Convention comes to Milwaukee July 13-16, 2020. It will be one of the largest events ever held in the Cream City.

"The importance of Wisconsin cannot be overstated," Martin said. "This presidential election could come down to what happens here in Wisconsin."

On Tuesday, Democratic Party leaders from 43 states and territories descended upon the city for a sneak peek of what it has to offer. It was their chance to see firsthand where most of their time will be spent -- including the Wisconsin Center and Fiserv Forum.

"If today is any indication, all of the folks in Milwaukee are excited to host us next year," Martin said.

During a vendor showcase at the Miller High Life Theatre that was closed to the media, Martin said the visitors were introduced to more than 85 local businesses.

"The whole city is going to be a showcase next year," Martin said.

VISIT Milwaukee officials estimated the Democratic National Convention will draw 50,000 people to the city and create $200 million in revenue.

"I think that a lot of people will get to Milwaukee, particularly folks from Michigan, and feel right at home here," said Lavora Barnes, chair of the Michigan Democratic Party.

Barnes said she's excited to bring delegates to this side of Lake Michigan.

"This is a great Midwestern city, with great Midwestern values, and great beer by the way," Barnes said.

More than 2,000 events are expected to be planned at local venues through the region -- ahead of and during the DNC.