‘Don’t look at your daddy:’ Good Samaritans scrambled under a subway train to save a 5-year-old girl

NEW YORK CITY -- A 45-year-old man holding his 5-year-old daughter was killed when witnesses said he jumped in front of a subway train in New York City on Monday, Sept. 23.

The girl survived the incident, which happened at Kingsbridge Road station in the Bronx around 8 a.m. At least two commuters went onto the tracks to help pull her to safety.

Cellphone footage taken from across the platform showed two men down on the tracks as the girl crawled out from under the train.

"She was telling me, 'What happened to my daddy?'" one of the men, identified as Jairo Torres, told CNN affiliate WCBS. "Then I said, 'Don't look at your daddy, come to me. Come like a puppy.'"

The video showed Torres lifting the girl up onto the platform and others on the platform comforting her.

Police said Fernando Balbuena-Flores was pronounced dead at the scene. His daughter had scratches and lacerations, but was otherwise uninjured, police said.

"My little girl is in perfect condition thanks to God and the angels that protected her," the girl's mother, Niurka Caraballo, told WCBS.

Authorities were told by witnesses that the man appeared to intentionally jump onto the subway tracks, according to a law enforcement source, who added the incident was still under investigation.

"The man that I saw jump in had a little girl in his wrists and in his arms. Next thing I know, he and her jumped," Jennifer Hub told WCBS.

The Metropolitan Transportation Authority released a statement lamenting the man's death.

"This is a tragedy, and our thoughts are with the family members, as well as with our train operator. This is a traumatic event for everyone involved," an MTA spokesman said.

