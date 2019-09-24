‘Don’t move or I’ll pop you:’ 20+ casings recovered at scene of fatal shooting during barbecue

MILWAUKEE — Charges were filed and an arrest warrant was issued Sept. 18 after a Milwaukee tattoo artist was fatally shot during a family barbecue on Sept. 7 near 28th and Wright.

Dominique Chambers, 24, of Milwaukee faces one count of first degree recklessly endangering safety, as party to a crime, use of a dangerous weapon.

According to a criminal complaint, when police responded to the area near 28th and Wright, they found Demetrius Holmes laying on a front porch, with four gunshot wounds. He later died from his injuries.

The complaint said 13 fired 9mm casings were found in the roadway in front of the home where Holmes was found, and there were numerous bullet strikes on the porch and home. Seven .40 caliber casings were found across the street, in a walkway between two homes. Two 9mm casings were recovered near where witnesses said the shooter’s vehicle was located.

Prosecutors said family members of Holmes identified the shooter as “D-Boy,” or Chambers, who lived across the street from Holmes.

The complaint said Chambers drove past the Holmes’ residence while the family was outside for a barbecue, at which point Holmes indicated, “D-Boy had threatened to kill (Holmes).” A family member said Chambers’ vehicle drove around the block on two separate occasions, before parking in a nearby alley. Family said Chambers exited and began walking towards the Holmes’ residence — producing a black and gray handgun. He then looked at Holmes and said, “Don’t move or I’ll pop you.” Family said Chambers continued walking toward the home and began shooting.

Family said they quickly grabbed a 4-year-old who had been riding a bike nearby — carrying the child to the ground so he wouldn’t get hit by the gunfire. Family believed there were two other shooters, and said Chambers eventually fled in the vehicle he had parked in the alley.

“I don’t know what I’m going to do,” said Howard Harris, Holmes’ father. “Four guys came out of the gangway and they started gunning at the porch and at my son. All I could do was cover my 4-year-old and watch as they shot my baby.”

“I saw my grandson get the first bullet to the last bullet,” said Evelyn Harris, Holmes’ grandmother. “He said, ‘Granny, I can’t breathe.’ He started shaking and rubbing his chest. He said, ‘Granny, I can’t breathe.’ I said, ‘Hold on. Just hold on for Granny.'”

Holmes left behind at least one child.

“If I can leave anybody that is watching with one thing, the one thing would be to put down the guns,” said Howard Harris.