× Driver arrested for OWI following crash on I-43 in Sheboygan County, 2 hurt

SHEBOYGAN COUNTY — A driver was arrested for OWI and reckless driving early Tuesday morning, Sept. 24 in Sheboygan County following a crash on I-43.

According to the Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Department, they received a 911 call reporting a two-vehicle crash on southbound I-43 at County Road FF in the Town of Mosel.

According to witnesses, the vehicle was traveling southbound on I-43 at a high rate of speed when it struck the back of another southbound vehicle occupied by two adults and a child.

The female adult passenger and child were injured. The driver of the struck vehicle was treated and released with minor injuries.

The driver and sole occupant of the offending vehicle was arrested for OWI and reckless driving. The offending driver sustained only minor injuries as a result of the crash.