× Lambeau under the lights: Green Bay Packers square up against Philagelphia Eagles in primetime

GREEN BAY — The Green Bay Packers hope to extend the team’s winning streak to four on Thursday, Sept. 26 when they take on the Philadelphia Eagles at Lambeau Field. It is a game that will be broadcast only on FOX6.

According to Packers.com, the Packers have won five of the last six against the Eagles in the regular and postseason, including two of three in Green Bay. It is the first time the Packers have played Philadelphia in a Thursday night game.

Green Bay is looking to win four games in September for the first time since 2007 when they went 4-0. It was just the third time since 1970 that Green Bay had won four games in September (4-0 in 1998 and 4-1 in 1996). It will be the end of a three-game stretch of home contests, the first time the Packers have played three straight at home in September since 1990 (Weeks 1-3).

The Packers have won four of the last five games they have played on a Thursday night.

Next week, Green Bay travels to Dallas to take on the Cowboys.