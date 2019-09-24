Border Report: Series shows what it’s like to live, work, travel along the US southern border

Manitowoc police share surveillance video, offer reward for arrest in gas station robbery

Posted 8:02 pm, September 24, 2019, by , Updated at 08:07PM, September 24, 2019

MANITOWOC — Manitowoc police on Tuesday, Sept. 24 shared surveillance video and announced a $500 cash reward in an effort to identify a man wanted in connection with a gas station robbery.

It happened at the Popp’s Harbor Town Citgo on Crawford Boulevard near Rapids Road in Manitowoc on Saturday, Sept. 21 just before 7 p.m.

Police said the man displayed a weapon, and got away with money from the gas station.

The wanted man was described as African-American, wearing a green T-shirt, black sweatpants, and white tennis shoes.

He arrived and left in a newer Kia four-door SUV, silver in color.

Anyone with information was asked to please contact police.

