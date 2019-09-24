× ‘Protects you and so many others:’ Health Dept. urges people to get vaccinated against the flu

MILWAUKEE — health officials are encouraging people to schedule their flu vaccines now to protect themselves, their children, elderly relatives, and their communities.

“The flu can be dangerous for many people, including pregnant women, young children, people age 65 and older, and others whose immune systems aren’t working well,” said Jeanne Ayers, State Health Officer and Division of Public Health Administrator. “Getting your flu vaccine protects you and so many others in your community and helps prevent missed school or work.”

According to a press release from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, getting the flu vaccine helps reduce your chances of getting sick from the flu and shortens the amount of time someone is sick. The flu vaccine can also reduce the symptoms if you do get the flu.

To schedule your flu vaccine, contact your provider, or use this vaccine finder(link is external) to locate a clinic or pharmacy providing them. The Vaccines for Children Program provides flu and other vaccines to eligible children at low or no cost.

Other ways to help avoid the flu include washing your hands, coughing or sneezing into a sleeve or tissue, and staying home if you do have the flu so you don’t spread germs to others, according to state health officials.