Road rage incident: MCSO seeks help to locate suspect in Highway 145 shooting

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) is seeking help to locate a suspect involved in a road rage shooting incident that unfolded on Monday afternoon, Sept. 23 on Highway 145 at N. 91st Street.

MCSO officials say the shooting incident happened just before 3 p.m. Monday. The victim called to report the shooting when he arrived at his place of employment in Washington County. A deputy met with the victim at his place of employment and observed two bullet holes in the passenger side of the victim’s vehicle.

A news release says the victim stated he was driving northbound on Highway 145 in the center lane when a two-toned blue and purple Chevrolet Impala or Malibu cut him off and forced him into the right distress lane. The victim stated that he sped up and got into the middle lane, where he and the suspect began to argue out of the window of their vehicles. The victim also stated he moved over to let the other vehicle pass him, at which time he heard two gunshots.

On Monday afternoon, sheriff’s deputies conducted a canvass of the highway which located evidence related to the investigation.

Now, MCSO seeks the public’s help in locating the suspect in this incident. The suspect is described as a male, black, about 35 years of age, weighing approximately 160 pounds, with a short haircut and beard described as “scruffy” or “patchy.” The suspect was traveling with an adult subject identified as a black female with braided hair. The suspect was observed driving a blue and purple, 2005-2006 Chevrolet Impala or Malibu with no license plate, missing a driver’s side hub cap, and with a broken or missing Chevrolet emblem on the vehicle’s trunk.

If you have information related to this investigation, you are urged to call 414-278-4788 during normal business hours and ask for the Criminal Investigation Division (CID). After normal business hours, ask for the on-call detective supervisor or use the MCSO Mobile App to submit information anonymously.

