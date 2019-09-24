‘Sloppiest Sloppy Joe’s, the tastiest tater tots:’ First look at Wahlburgers in Brookfield

BROOKFIELD -- It's a restaurant that Mark, Donnie, and Paul Walberg started in 2014. Wisconsin's first Wahlburgers restaurant officially opens in Brookfield on Tuesday, Sept. 24. Brian Kramp spent the morning getting a sneak peek at the burgers that make Wahlburgers so famous.

About Wahlburgers (website)

When Chef Paul set out to create a family restaurant, things got interesting quickly. See, Paul’s a Wahlberg, and the Wahlbergs are no ordinary family.

With menu items like the sloppiest Sloppy Joe’s, the tastiest tater tots, and the frothiest frappes, our menu is based on the same recipes Paul and his 8 siblings devoured as kids—taken to another Wahlberg-ian level.