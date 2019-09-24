‘So frustrating:’ Vandals damage baseball/softball field in Oostburg

OOSTBURG — The Oostburg Athletic Association (OAA) is making an appeal to find out who caused a large amount of damage to its baseball/softball field.
Pictures of the damage done by a vehicle driven on the field were shared in a Facebook post on Monday, Sept. 23. The post says the OAA is in the process of making a claim with the Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Department.
“We cannot do anything until it gets looked at and evaluated. So frustrating! Share and share lots. Spread the word.”
