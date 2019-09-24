Border Report: Series shows what it’s like to live, work, travel along the US southern border

Yoga rave at Elite Sports Club: ’90 minutes of high-energy power yoga and the music to match’

Posted 10:55 am, September 24, 2019

MILWAUKEE -- Do you think you can glow with the flow? Then you might want to check out the yoga rave happening at Elite Sports Club off Good Hope Road Friday night, Sept. 27.

About Glow With The Flow (website)

Join us for 90 minutes of high-energy power yoga and the music to match! Proceeds benefit After Breast Cancer Diagnosis (ABCD).

Multiple Instructors with hands-on adjustments will be there to guide you through poses. Includes complimentary wine tasting & appetizers, plus door prizes. Cash bar also available. Please bring your own yoga mat and cash, there is no ATM on site.

The Quad at Elite Sports Club – River Glen
2001 W Good Hope Rd

Ages 21+ | Doors open at 5:30, members and non-members welcome.

