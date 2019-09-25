Brookfield PD: Waukesha State Bank on W. Capitol Drive robbed by armed suspect
BROOKFIELD — Brookfield police are investigating a robbery at the Waukesha State Bank on W. Capitol Drive on Wednesday morning, Sept. 25.
Officials say a male between 30 and 40 years old entered the bank shortly after 11 a.m., implied he had a weapon, and demanded money.
The suspect was given an undisclosed amount of money — and fled west from the bank.
Officials say the suspect was wearing blue jeans and a plaid shirt. A more detailed description and surveillance photos may be released shortly.
If you have information that could help solve law enforcement in this case, you are urged to call Brookfield police.
43.091260 -88.139682