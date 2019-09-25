Border Report: Series shows what it’s like to live, work, travel along the US southern border

Brookfield PD: Waukesha State Bank on W. Capitol Drive robbed by armed suspect

Posted 12:40 pm, September 25, 2019, by , Updated at 12:56PM, September 25, 2019

BROOKFIELD — Brookfield police are investigating a robbery at the Waukesha State Bank on W. Capitol Drive on Wednesday morning, Sept. 25.

Officials say a male between 30 and 40 years old entered the bank shortly after 11 a.m., implied he had a weapon, and demanded money.

The suspect was given an undisclosed amount of money — and fled west from the bank.

Officials say the suspect was wearing blue jeans and a plaid shirt. A more detailed description and surveillance photos may be released shortly.

If you have information that could help solve law enforcement in this case, you are urged to call Brookfield police.

