‘Concerns run very deep:’ Community leaders urge state lawmakers to take action against mass violence

OAK CREEK — The League of Wisconsin Municipalities announced on Wednesday, Sept. 25 that it will be sending a letter to the Legislature urging state lawmakers to take action against incidents of mass violence in our communities.

Wauwatosa Mayor Kathy Ehley was joined by Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett as well as other community leaders and law enforcement in this effort on Wednesday. Ehley said the letter was signed by 187 leaders from almost 140 communities in Wisconsin — from the largest cities to the smallest rural townships.

“We have found that we have many things in common — and the issue of mass violence is one of them,” Ehley said.

“The reason that there are so many officials who have signed this letter is they are concerned about it. When you’ve got over 170 public officials that are signing onto a letter like this, that tells you that the concerns run very deep,” said Mayor Barrett.

The announcement of this letter was made in Oak Creek — which Barrett said was appropriate in the wake of the mass shooting at the Sikh Temple several years ago.

“Quite simply what we’re here to do today is to ask the governor and the Legislature to please work together to address these issues,” Barrett said.