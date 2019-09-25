Darnell Kimble charged with fatally shooting Cherron Miller, mother of 4

MILWAUKEE — The man who allegedly shot and killed Cherron Miller is now charged with the crime. Prosecutors say he is Darnell Kimble.

Kimble, 29, is charged with the following criminal counts:

First degree reckless homicide, use of a dangerous weapon

Possession of a firearm by a felon

According to the criminal complaint, a police officer was dispatched to an apartment near 52nd and Locust on Sept. 12. When the officer arrived on the scene, he found Miller “lying on the floor suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.” Miller was taken to a hospital where she later died.

The complaint against Kimble says a spent bullet was recovered from Miller’s abdomen during the autopsy. A second spent bullet was recovered from the floor at the scene of the shooting.

According to the complaint, detectives interviewed the mother of Kimble. She indicated she was present at the apartment when the shooting occurred. The mother says Miller “had been staying but had recently been asked to leave.” On the day of the shooting, the mother told police Miller came to the residence to gather belongings. An argument ensued between Miller and Kimble. The complaint says during that argument, Miller “and the defendant were within arm’s reach of each other, and (Miller) swung her arms at the defendant. The defendant pointed a gun at (Miller) and fired.” The complaint says Kimble then ran out of the house.

Kimble was due in court for an initial appearance on Wednesday, Sept. 25.