Fond du Lac police: Man sought, suspected of attempting to entice a 4-year-old girl

FOND DU LAC — The Fond du Lac Police Department is investigating a report of an attempted child enticement at Catherine Whittier Lewis Park on Wednesday, Sept. 25.

The aunt of a 4-year-old girl reports that while at the park around 1:15 p.m., an unknown man approached the child and asked her if she wanted ice cream and asked her to come to his truck. The aunt intervened and the suspect was seen leaving eastbound from the park in what was described as a white, newer mid-size Chevy SUV 4-door with tinted windows and half of the Chevy logo on the back scratched off.

The suspect was described as a male, white, in his 40s, approximately 5’8″ tall with a medium build. He has shoulder-length gray hair and minimal facial scruff. Officials say the suspect was last seen wearing black sweat pants with cargo pockets, a white t-shirt, a black zip-up, hooded sweatshirt and a dark blue baseball cap.

Anyone who may have witnessed or has information regarding this incident is urged to call the Fond du Lac Police Department at 920-906-5555 or Crime Alert at 920-322-3741.