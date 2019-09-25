× Get your postseason gear: Brewers Team Store will remain open until midnight

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Brewers Wednesday night, Sept. 25 secured a spot in Major League Baseball’s 2019 playoffs, and you can be among the first to secure the latest Brewers postseason gear with a special event at Miller Park.

The Brewers Team Store at Miller Park will remain open until midnight, giving fans the opportunity to show their Brewers postseason pride at work, school, and home.

Postseason caps and T-shirts are available in the Brewers Team Store. New postseason items will be arriving daily. Supplies are limited and expected to sell quickly, so fans will want to plan accordingly.

Extended hours at the Brewers Team Store will continue as the team store will be open daily from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m. CT, beginning Thursday, Sept. 26 and extending throughout the postseason.

The Brewers Team Store is located at the Hot Corner entrance at Miller Park.