Green Alert: Search is on for 69-year-old John Logatto from Kenosha

Posted 1:21 pm, September 25, 2019, by

KENOSHA — A Green Alert has been issued for 69-year-old John Logatto from Kenosha. He was last seen around 11 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 24.

Officials say John was last seen leaving his room to go shopping and have lunch — and has not returned to the facility.

John has a prior history of taking public transportation to other states and leaving his residence without notifying anyone.

John is described as a male, white, 5’6″ tall, 200 pounds, with gray hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, tan pants, and black shoes.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Kenosha Police Department at 262-605-5209.

