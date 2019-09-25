Border Report: Series shows what it’s like to live, work, travel along the US southern border

It’s a great time to spoil your dog! Some DIY treats that will leave their stomachs happy

MILWAUKEE -- Do you know this week is National Dog Week? It's a great time to show some extra love to your pooch with some handmade treats. Emilie Rackovan with Camp Bow Wow joins Real Milwaukee with a recipe you can try.

Ingredients:

  • 2 eggs
  • 1/4 + 1 tbs water
  • 2 cups flour
  • 1/2 cup peanut butter

Directions:

  • Mix it all together, add enough water to make dough, and roll it out. You can use cookie cutter shapes for a little professional pizazz. Bake for 20 minutes. These taste as good as they smell!
  • Bake these at 350 degrees for best results. They come out like a cookie/biscuit and are human-friendly, though probably not going to appease our taste buds the same.
  • No ingredient (especially check the peanut butter) should include sweetener (artificial or natural).

 

