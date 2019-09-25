It’s a great time to spoil your dog! Some DIY treats that will leave their stomachs happy

MILWAUKEE -- Do you know this week is National Dog Week? It's a great time to show some extra love to your pooch with some handmade treats. Emilie Rackovan with Camp Bow Wow joins Real Milwaukee with a recipe you can try.
Ingredients:
- 2 eggs
- 1/4 + 1 tbs water
- 2 cups flour
- 1/2 cup peanut butter
Directions:
- Mix it all together, add enough water to make dough, and roll it out. You can use cookie cutter shapes for a little professional pizazz. Bake for 20 minutes. These taste as good as they smell!
- Bake these at 350 degrees for best results. They come out like a cookie/biscuit and are human-friendly, though probably not going to appease our taste buds the same.
- No ingredient (especially check the peanut butter) should include sweetener (artificial or natural).