‘It’s just a nightmare:’ Robert Matagi sentenced to 15 years in prison for fatal hit-and-run crash

MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee County judge sentenced Robert Matagi on Wednesday, Sept. 25 to 15 years in prison and another ten years of extended supervision. This, after his pleaded no contest in August to one count of hit-and-run involving death associated with a chase and crash that happened at 13th and Morgan in April. Two other counts in this case were dismissed: Second-degree reckless homicide, and operator flee/elude officer — death.

Matagi spoke to the court before his sentence was handed down.

“I know that what I did wasn’t right — and I took the easy way out by trying to run. I take full acceptance of that. But at the same time, I just want to say that I’m sincerely sorry to the family. I know that I can’t bring him back. But I think about it every day. It’s just a nightmare — and I just wish that I would’ve, I just wish that I would’ve listened to the first thought in my head by pulling over,” Matagi said.

According to the criminal complaint, a short time after 5 p.m. on April 11, a Milwaukee County sheriff’s deputy observed a red car traveling southbound on I-43 near Lapham Street. The deputy noted the vehicle was being driven “recklessly at a high speed, using the distress lane to pass other vehicles.” The deputy activated the squad’s lights and siren and began a pursuit.

The complaint said the car exited the freeway at Holt Avenue — and proceeded west on Morgan Avenue. At 13th and Morgan, the complaint said the driver of the vehicle (Matagi) disregarded a red traffic signal and slammed into another vehicle at a high rate of speed. The red car also struck two other vehicles in the process. The complaint indicated Matagi jumped out of his vehicle — and began to run. A deputy caught up to him a short while later — and took him into custody.

The driver of the first vehicle that was struck, Pedro Colon-Ortiz, 25, suffered severe injuries — and was eventually pronounced dead. Colon left behind a 1-year-old son.

The data from the airbag control module of Matagi’s vehicle was downloaded as part of the investigation. It indicated “prior to the collision, Matagi was traveling at 85 miles per hour, the accelerator pedal was at 93% and the engine throttle was at 99%.” The speed limit on Morgan Avenue at the location of the collision is 30 miles per hour.