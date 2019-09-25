Looking to save 7 figures for retirement? 4 steps to help you find success

MILWAUKEE -- Who wants to be a millionaire? Probably all of us! Local financial advisor Brad Allen with Drake and Associates joins Real Milwaukee with advice on boosting your 401K balance.
- A record number of Fidelity 401(k) accounts hit a balance of $1 million or more at the end of June! 196,000 Fidelity accounts now have at least $1 million saved. That's up from 180,000 in the first quarter of 2019, and it surpasses the previous record of 187,400 reached in the third quarter of 2018.
- It appears we are making up from the losses we saw at the end of 2018. However, just like other investments, our 401(k) balance may fluctuate with volatility on Wall Street.
- It's important to keep a long-term view to help calm your emotions during times of volatility on Wall Street. A financial professional can also help hold you accountable to your plan when your emotions take over.
1. Get Your Free Money
- Most companies offer an employer match, meaning they will contribute a certain percentage to your employer-sponsored retirement account.
- Matching formulas vary, but the most common match is 50 cents on the dollar for the first 6% of an employee`s contributions.
- I recommend contributing 10-15% of every paycheck to your 401(k). If you can`t manage that, you need to be contributing at least enough to get the company match.
2. Automate Contributions
- The most efficient way to save for retirement is to make automatic contributions directly from your paycheck into your 401(k) or other retirement account.
- If the money is going straight from your paycheck into your account, you will be less tempted to spend it.
- It's also important to increase your savings over time. This can be automated as well.
- Consider contributing an additional 1-2% every 6 months or a year.
- A small increase will not be very noticeable from your paycheck, but it will make a big difference in your account balance!
3. Avoid Penalties
- Do not withdraw from your account before you need the money in retirement. If you withdraw from your 401(k) before age 59 ½, that money will be taxed as regular income and you will pay a 10% penalty.
- There are a few exceptions to early withdrawal penalties. Consult your financial professional if you are considering taking money from your 401(k).
- On the flip side, you will also get hit with a penalty if you don't withdraw money from your 401(k) after age 70 ½. If you do not take your required minimum distributions after that age, you could face a 50% tax penalty.
4. Resist the Urge to Splurge
- It might be tempting to 'live in the moment,' but when you`re saving for retirement, it is important that you strike a balance.
- Take a close look at your budget - how much money is left over every month? How much of that money should be put into retirement savings accounts? A solid financial plan will spell that out for you.
While $1 million sounds like a lot of money, planning for retirement is more than just a number. Two big expenses to consider when planning your income needs are healthcare and inflation.
Medicare is designed to cover many of your healthcare costs, but it doesn`t cover everything. A healthy 65-year-old couple retiring today will spend an average of $285,000 on healthcare costs in retirement, and that doesn`t even include long-term care costs.
Inflation will also impact your retirement savings by reducing your purchasing power and impacting your budget. Assuming the long-term average inflation rate, your budget will need to be adjusted by about 3% every year.