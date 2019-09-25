Looking to save 7 figures for retirement? 4 steps to help you find success

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Who wants to be a millionaire? Probably all of us! Local financial advisor Brad Allen with Drake and Associates joins Real Milwaukee with advice on boosting your 401K balance.

A record number of Fidelity 401(k) accounts hit a balance of $1 million or more at the end of June! 196,000 Fidelity accounts now have at least $1 million saved. That's up from 180,000 in the first quarter of 2019, and it surpasses the previous record of 187,400 reached in the third quarter of 2018.

It appears we are making up from the losses we saw at the end of 2018. However, just like other investments, our 401(k) balance may fluctuate with volatility on Wall Street.

It's important to keep a long-term view to help calm your emotions during times of volatility on Wall Street. A financial professional can also help hold you accountable to your plan when your emotions take over.

1. Get Your Free Money

Most companies offer an employer match, meaning they will contribute a certain percentage to your employer-sponsored retirement account.

Matching formulas vary, but the most common match is 50 cents on the dollar for the first 6% of an employee`s contributions.

I recommend contributing 10-15% of every paycheck to your 401(k). If you can`t manage that, you need to be contributing at least enough to get the company match.

2. Automate Contributions

The most efficient way to save for retirement is to make automatic contributions directly from your paycheck into your 401(k) or other retirement account.

If the money is going straight from your paycheck into your account, you will be less tempted to spend it.

It's also important to increase your savings over time. This can be automated as well.

Consider contributing an additional 1-2% every 6 months or a year.

A small increase will not be very noticeable from your paycheck, but it will make a big difference in your account balance!

3. Avoid Penalties

Do not withdraw from your account before you need the money in retirement. If you withdraw from your 401(k) before age 59 ½, that money will be taxed as regular income and you will pay a 10% penalty.

There are a few exceptions to early withdrawal penalties. Consult your financial professional if you are considering taking money from your 401(k).

On the flip side, you will also get hit with a penalty if you don't withdraw money from your 401(k) after age 70 ½. If you do not take your required minimum distributions after that age, you could face a 50% tax penalty.

4. Resist the Urge to Splurge

It might be tempting to 'live in the moment,' but when you`re saving for retirement, it is important that you strike a balance.

Take a close look at your budget - how much money is left over every month? How much of that money should be put into retirement savings accounts? A solid financial plan will spell that out for you.

While $1 million sounds like a lot of money, planning for retirement is more than just a number. Two big expenses to consider when planning your income needs are healthcare and inflation.

Medicare is designed to cover many of your healthcare costs, but it doesn`t cover everything. A healthy 65-year-old couple retiring today will spend an average of $285,000 on healthcare costs in retirement, and that doesn`t even include long-term care costs.

Inflation will also impact your retirement savings by reducing your purchasing power and impacting your budget. Assuming the long-term average inflation rate, your budget will need to be adjusted by about 3% every year.