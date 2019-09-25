Border Report: Series shows what it’s like to live, work, travel along the US southern border

MPD: Search underway for suspect, victim who was abducted near 37th and Center

Posted 11:50 am, September 25, 2019, by

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are asking for your help in an abduction that occurred near 37th and Center on Tuesday, Sept. 24.

Officials say the victim is identified as Chrystal Clark, 46. They say Clark was last seen wearing a green jacket and gray pajama pants.

Eddie Beck, Chrystal Clark

The suspect is identified by officials as Eddie Beck, 49. Beck is described as a male, African-American, 5’9″ tall and weighing about 170 pounds. Officials say he is bald and has a medium build. Beck was last seen wearing dark clothing.

Investigators say the pair may be in a late model, small white pickup truck with unknown plates. The victim and suspect are known to each other.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7360.

