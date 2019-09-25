Prosecutors: Man’s vehicle was traveling at 90-100 miles per hour before crash at 51st and Silver Spring

MILWAUKEE — Charges were filed Wednesday, Sept. 25 against Terrance Williams, 27, of Milwaukee, accused in connection with a fatal crash that happened in April near 51st and Silver Spring Drive.

Williams faces one count of second degree reckless homicide for the death of Jeremey Triplett.

According to a criminal complaint, an officer came upon the crash at 51st and Silver Spring. A green GMC Jimmy was found to have suffered extensive damage, and appeared to have been hit on the driver’s side. A Chevy Impala suffered damage to its front end. No one was inside the Impala.

The complaint said DNA evidence revealed Triplett was the driver of the GMC Jimmy. He was found in the rear passenger area of the vehicle, and was pronounced dead at the scene. An autopsy revealed he suffered blunt force injuries as a result of the crash.

A passenger from the GMC Jimmy was located, suffering from a severe facial injury. The complaint said he appeared intoxicated, and was uncooperative with officers. A second person who was in the GMC Jimmy was found outside the vehicle, and he was also uncooperative with police, the complaint said.

According to prosecutors Williams admitted he was driving the Impala, despite the fact that he was aware his license was suspended due to an unpaid citation.

Williams said he dropped off a friend and claimed he was going 40 miles per hour as he approached 51st and Silver Spring. However, according to the complaint, data from the airbag control module showed he was traveling at 97 miles per hour in the 35 miles per hour zone. This, five minutes before the crash. Two seconds before the crash, he was going 104. Brakes were applied one second before the crash. The speed at at the start of the brake marks on scene was estimated at 98 miles per hour, the complaint said.

Williams said he saw flashing yellow lights at the intersection when he saw the GMC Jimmy pull into the intersection, stopping in the middle of traffic, according to prosecutors. Williams said he went into the right lane to try to avoid hitting the Impala, but ended up crashing into it. He suffered a fractured elbow in the crash.

Prosecutors said Williams admitted to smoking marijuana approximately 12 hours before the crash — but said he was not high or intoxicated when the crash happened, despite drinking approximately one drink and smoking one joint. A blood draw was taken, and results showed a BAC of .05 (under the legal limit of .08) and a presence of THC. The complaint noted a Wisconsin State Crime Lab analyst determined, based upon retrograde calculations, that the BAC was between .103 and .182 at the time of the crash, therefore, homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle charges were not issued by prosecutors. However, the complaint said, “The state is reserving the right to issue an additional count of homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle, restricted controlled substance.”

Williams made his initial appearance in court on Wednesday. Probable cause was found for further proceedings, and cash bond was set at $10,000. A preliminary hearing was set for Oct. 3.