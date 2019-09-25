× Recognize them? West Allis police seek 2 after gun pulled on Family Dollar employee

WEST ALLIS — West Allis police on Wednesday, Sept. 25 asked for help identifying and locating a man accused of pulling a gun at Family Dollar near 93rd Street and Greenfield Avenue.

Police said it happened after after two people suspected in previous thefts got into an argument with an employee.

One of the individuals produced a handgun, pointed it at employees, and threatened to shoot them, police said.

The two people then fled on foot, and may have gotten into a burgundy sedan.

One individual was described as a man, black, between the ages of 20 and 30, wearing a black baseball cap with a “Jordan” logo, a black and white colored hooded sweatshirt, faded jeans, and white colored shoes. This person was armed with the handgun.

The other person was described as a woman, black between the ages of 20 and 30, wearing a black and white colored sweatshirt, a white shirt, black pants, and white shoes.

Anyone with information was asked to please contact police.