Report: Opioids settlement won’t fix areas hardest hit

Posted 12:17 pm, September 25, 2019, by

STAMFORD, CT - APRIL 2: Purdue Pharma headquarters stands in downtown Stamford, April 2, 2019 in Stamford, Connecticut. Purdue Pharma, the maker of OxyContin, and its owners, the Sackler family, are facing hundreds of lawsuits across the country for the company's alleged role in the opioid epidemic that has killed more than 200,000 Americans over the past 20 years. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON — A new analysis finds that money from a tentative settlement with OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma will be “no more than a stopgap” for state and local governments struggling to combat the opioid epidemic.

Purdue became the first company being sued over the toll of opioids to reach a tentative nationwide settlement. If approved, it could be worth up to $12 billion over time, although critics expect it would be much less.

In a report released Wednesday, Moody’s Investors Service found the deal would help state and local governments but likely would not reverse the social or economic problems caused by opioid addiction, especially in the hardest-hit areas.

It’s up to a bankruptcy judge to approve the deal. Two dozen state attorneys general have said they won’t sign on.

