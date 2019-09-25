Reward now $50K for info leading to arrest, conviction of person who killed Quanita ‘Tay’ Jackson

MILWAUKEE — Attorney Michael Hupy announced on Wednesday, Sept. 25 that he is increasing his reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person responsible for fatally shooting Quanita “Tay” Jackson. The reward is now $50,000.

Jackson was fatally shot near Moody Park in Milwaukee on Sunday, Aug. 25. Police said it didn’t appear Jackson was the intended target when witnesses said she was caught in the crossfire during the drive-by shooting near 21st and Burleigh.

“We’re very disappointed that we haven’t had closure yet — and we’re disappointed that the family has not had closure,” Hupy said. “We have a building about a block from where this shooting occurred. I think it’s just extremely important, with all the violence going on in this city, that there be swift justice if possible.”

Hupy is a member of the COA Youth and Family Centers board — an organization where Jackson volunteered.