St. Paul Fish Company has opened a second location with a large selection of seafood

Posted 9:34 am, September 25, 2019, by , Updated at 09:35AM, September 25, 2019

MEQUON -- St. Paul Fish Company has opened a second location with a large selection of top-notch seafood. Brian Kramp spent the morning in Mequon checking out the new location.

