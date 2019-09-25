‘There were children present:’ Chaos unfolded downtown as courtroom argument evolved into shooting

Border Report: Series shows what it’s like to live, work, travel along the US southern border

Shooting near 9th and Wells

MILWAUKEE — Chaos unfolded in downtown Milwaukee Tuesday afternoon, Sept. 24, as a courtroom argument spilled out into the street. A 19-year-old man was shot and wounded outside the Milwaukee County Courthouse, and those who live and work in the area were caught up in the commotion.

“It was absolutely scary,” said Peter Endres, Marquette University graduate student.

The sirens drew Endres, who lives near 8th and Wisconsin, to his window.

“I looked out the window, and it seemed to be a huge hubbub outside,” said Endres.

He said he immediately knew something was wrong.

“It was just commotion,” said Endres. “The streets were blocked off.”

Police said a courtroom argument evolved into a shooting near 9th and Wells around 4 p.m. Tuesday.

“I got the text alert right away, luckily,” said Endres. “I stayed inside. I was not going to go out there.”

Shooting near 9th and Wells

A text and email to Marquette University students kept Endres and others inside.

The shooting prompted lockdowns at Marquette’s Straz Tower, and the Milwaukee County Courthouse.

“Makes me a little bit apprehensive,” said Tom Littelmann, who volunteers at the Milwaukee Public Library. “There were a lot of children present. That’s really scary.”

Thankfully, no one else was hurt or killed.

“You don’t need to keep pulling the gun out,” said Tyrone Jones of Milwaukee. “Try to treat people the way you want to be treated.”

Police said it was believed this was a targeted attack, as the victim and shooter knew each other. An arrest was made on Tuesday.

