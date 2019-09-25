Border Report: Series shows what it’s like to live, work, travel along the US southern border

Tornado causes damage as storms rip western Wisconsin

Posted 5:44 am, September 25, 2019, by , Updated at 07:31AM, September 25, 2019

EAU CLAIRE, Wis.  -- At least one tornado touched down as severe storms ripped through western Wisconsin, damaging homes and other structures near the Chippewa-Dunn county line. The National Weather Service will be surveying damage Wednesday, Sept. 25.

Chippewa County Sheriff Jim Kowalczyk told WEAU-TV that no one he knew of was unaccounted for after Tuesday night's storms, with only a few people having suffered minor injuries.

Below is viewer video that appears to show a tornado moving toward I-94 northwest of Eau Claire.

Emergency managers have asked potential volunteers to stay away from the Town of Wheaton, citing downed power lines and debris.

At least three semi-trailers overturned along Wisconsin Highway 29 northeast of Elk Mound.

Elk Mound schools opened their high school for anyone needing temporary shelter overnight.

