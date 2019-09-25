Want to work for Lou Malnati’s Pizzeria? Job fairs for Fox Point location set to begin

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FOX POINT -- Lou Malnati's wants you -- to be a part of its pizza empire.

Lou Malnati’s Pizzeria will be conducting a job fair across multiple dates to hire more than 60 positions for its newest location in Fox Point, set to open this December. New positions include:

Kitchen Crew

Kitchen Supervisor

Dishwashers

Phone Staff

Delivery Drivers

Cashiers

Applicants are asked to bring proof of authorization to work in the United States and a resume, if applicable.

Where and when

Lou Malnati’s Hiring & Training Facility

8793 N. Port Washington Road, Fox Point

Friday, Sept. 27, 9 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 4, 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 11, 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 18, 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.