Live: 3-vehicle crash involving motorcycle closes ramp on I-41/94 in Mitchell Interchange
Border Report: Series shows what it’s like to live, work, travel along the US southern border

Want to work for Lou Malnati’s Pizzeria? Job fairs for Fox Point location set to begin

Posted 5:41 pm, September 25, 2019, by , Updated at 06:28PM, September 25, 2019

FOX POINT -- Lou Malnati's wants you -- to be a part of its pizza empire.

Lou Malnati’s Pizzeria will be conducting a job fair across multiple dates to hire more than 60 positions for its newest location in Fox Point, set to open this December. New positions include:

  • Kitchen Crew
  • Kitchen Supervisor
  • Dishwashers
  • Phone Staff
  • Delivery Drivers
  • Cashiers

Applicants are asked to bring proof of authorization to work in the United States and a resume, if applicable.

Where and when

Lou Malnati’s Hiring & Training Facility
8793 N. Port Washington Road, Fox Point

  • Friday, Sept. 27, 9 a.m. - 3 p.m.
  • Friday, Oct. 4, 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.
  • Friday, Oct. 11, 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.
  • Friday, Oct. 18, 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.
Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.