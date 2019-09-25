LIVE: President Trump holds a news conference in New York
Border Report: Series shows what it’s like to live, work, travel along the US southern border

Wisconsin state forest renamed after former Gov. Tony Earl

Posted 2:38 pm, September 25, 2019, by

MISHICOT, Wis. — A Wisconsin state forest in Peshtigo has been renamed after former Gov. Tony Earl.

The state Department of Natural Resources voted Wednesday to make the name change recognizing the former Democratic governor.

The Peshtigo River State Forest will now be known as Governor Earl Peshtigo State Forest.

Earl served as governor from 1983 through 1986. He was also a DNR secretary in the 1970s and served in the state Assembly.

The Peshtigo River State Forest was established in 2001 in Marinette and Oconto counties. It features more than 25 miles of river, 3,200 acres of water and 9,200 acres of forest.

The 83-year-old Earl remains involved as a member of Common Cause Wisconsin, a nonpartisan government watchdog group.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.