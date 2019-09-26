2 men charged in connection with fatal shooting of Jasmine Banks

MILWAUKEE — Two Milwaukee men have been charged in connection with the fatal shooting of Jasmine Banks at 5th and Center on Thursday, Sept. 19. The accused are Romance Gunn, 25, and Brian Clark, 48. The two are charged with the following criminal counts:

First-degree reckless homicide, as a party to a crime, use of a dangerous weapon (Gunn)

Possession of a firearm by a felon (Gunn and Clark)

According to the criminal complaint, officers were dispatched to the intersection of 5th and Center in Milwaukee around 6:30 p.m. on Sept. 19. They found Jasmine Banks had suffered a gunshot wound to the head. She was pronounced deceased on the scene.

“We were just driving down the street, someone was fighting I looked over and her head drop and somebody was shooting across the street,” said Tyra Banks, Jasmine’s twin sister.

Tyra Banks and two children were also in the car that was struck by the gunfire. None of them was hurt.

Investigators used surveillance video to help determine which direction the gunfire had come from when it struck Banks. That video showed two men shouting at each other from across the street. Eventually, shots were fired. Officers located more than “a dozen spent shell casings on the east side of 5th Street, roughly parallel to the position of the shooter,” the complaint says.

Officers used the surveillance video to identify a Chevrolet Tahoe that remained at the location — and was seized by police. The complaint says investigators found Romance Gunn’s name in the vehicle — including the title and an application for a Wisconsin photo ID card.

The complaint indicates on Sept. 23, Brian Clark turned himself to the authorities. He spoke at length with investigators about what unfolded that evening on Sept. 19.

According to the complaint, Clark told police he and Gunn have known each other for the past seven to eight years. He knew Gunn by the nickname “Man-Man.” Clark indicated he and Gunn had a “verbal altercation” between 2:30 p.m. and 3 p.m. on Sept. 19. The complaint says he saw “Gunn firing a semi-automatic pistol into the air while threatening Clark. Clark became afraid, and procured a gun of his own.” Around 6:30 p.m., again at 5th and Center, Clark said he was Gunn exit an SUV, cross over to the east side of 5th Street — across from his vehicle. Clark said he “observed Gunn raise his pistol and fire at Clark multiple times from across the street.” Clark told authorities he returned fire at Gunn — and then “got into his car and left the area.” Clark stated “he drove until he reached a public park, where he threw the gun he had into the river,” the complaint says. Clark stated “he did not know if he himself had killed the victim, or if someone on the east side of the street was responsible for it. Clark stated that if he fired the shot that killed the victim, he accepted that responsibility.”

Gunn is charged, but he is not in police custody at this time. Online court records indicate an arrest warrant has been issued for Gunn.