Abdul Sears sentenced to 12 years in prison for role in 2016 deaths

MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee County judge sentenced Abdul Sears on Monday, Sept. 23 to 12 years in prison and another 14 years of extended supervision.

Sears was the second of twin brothers charged in connection with two deaths in a case from 2016.

Sears pleaded guilty in July to one count of second-degree reckless homicide, as party to a crime, and one count of homicide by negligent handling of a dangerous weapon/explosive, as party to a crime.

A criminal complaint said in August 2016, the Sears brothers and a third person, Bennie Bennett, traveled to West Allis to “rob a marijuana dealer,” when one of the brothers fired into the wrong door, hitting and injuring someone. Police said the three then traveled to 36th and Congress in Milwaukee and attempted to go inside “another dealer’s home.” Police said that person attacked Bennett with a knife. Police said that’s when the Sears brothers shot and killed the stabber.

Instead of driving Bennett to the hospital, the criminal complaint said the twins drove Bennett to another person’s house, leaving him there, telling that person “they were dirty — meaning involved in criminal activity.” Bennett later died.

Sears’ twin brother, Ahmad, pleaded guilty to the same charges in February — and in March, he was sentenced to serve 17 years in prison and 15 years of extended supervision.