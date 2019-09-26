Border Report: Series shows what it’s like to live, work, travel along the US southern border

‘Active fire with heavy smoke:’ 1 dead following house fire in Waukesha

Posted 10:53 am, September 26, 2019, by , Updated at 11:04AM, September 26, 2019

WAUKESHA — One person is dead following a house fire early Thursday morning, Sept. 26 in Waukesha. It happened around 5 a.m. at a home on University Drive near Pendleton Pl.

When firefighters arrived on scene, they found an active fire and heavy smoke from a single-family home.  Fire crews made an aggressive interior attack, extinguishing the fire and locating a victim within 8 minutes of arrival.

One person died inside the residence. Officials say they are working with the medical examiner’s office to determine the manner and cause of death as well as identification of the deceased.

At the request of Waukesha Police and Fire, the Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms (ATF) along with the Wisconsin Department of Justice Department of Criminal Investigations fire investigation teams were requested to assist in this investigation, which is standard protocol.

