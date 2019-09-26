‘Serious consequences:’ Aldermen Donovan, Borkowski issue warning regarding mayor’s budget

MILWAUKEE — Alderman Bob Donovan and Alderman Mark Borkowski on Thursday, Sept. 26 held a news conference regarding Mayor Barrett’s proposed 2020 city budget and public safety.

“Alderman Borkowski and I believe that if passed as is, the mayor’s budget will have serious consequences in terms of public safety for the citizens of Milwaukee,” Alderman Donovan said. “There’s no other way to describe it, but the budget would be an absolute disaster for our neighborhoods if it stands as is. I wish it were different, but that’s the way it is.”

Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett presented on Tuesday, Sept. 24 his proposed city budget to the Milwaukee Common Council. The budget plan presents a dire outlook for the city’s pension fund — if action is not taken by city leaders now.

“Here’s the biggest problem heading our way. By 2023, we will face challenges to the levy-supported budget that put us in an untenable situation,” the mayor said. “Our employer pension contribution, driven by public safety, is currently projected to rise dramatically. Our state shared revenue payment remains flat — certainly not keeping up with inflation. And our costs for providing basic and necessary city services climb every year.”

Mayor Barrett proposed setting aside $8 million to begin to meet the pension obligation that will come in 2023, with the city’s current annual contribution to the pension fund roughly $70 million.

“But here’s the shocker. In three years, 2023, our required annual contribution could rise by almost $100 million. We have to prepare for that,” Barrett said. “To reach the $100 million number, you’d have to eliminate the budgets of the Health Department, Employee Relations, City Development, the Department of Administration, the Treasurer, Neighborhood Services, the library, and the Common Council City Clerk. And even after eliminating those departments, you’d still be millions short.”

CLICK HERE to view the complete text to Mayor Barrett’s speech