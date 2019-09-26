× Delta employee arrested in $300,000 theft at JFK International

WASHINGTON — An airport worker at New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport was arrested Thursday morning in connection with the theft of $300,000 cash bound for Miami, a law enforcement source told CNN.

The source said that multiple bags of cash were due to be loaded onto a Delta Air Lines flight, but one bag never made it aboard.

The man, who authorities are not yet identifying, is expected to make an initial appearance in Brooklyn federal court Thursday afternoon.

The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, which administers the airport, referred all questions to the Federal Bureau of Investigation. The FBI did not respond to requests for comment.

Delta acknowledged Thursday that the man was employed by the airline, and told CNN that it was conducting an investigation into the matter.

“The alleged actions of this employee are unacceptable and in no way reflect the professionalism and values we expect from Delta team members,” the airline said in a statement. “We are taking this situation very seriously and working directly with authorities on their investigation as well as conducting an internal investigation of our own.”

JFK is no stranger to heists — the Queens, New York, airport was the site of the infamous Lufthansa heist of 1978, in which $5 million in cash and $1 million in jewels were taken at gunpoint from a cargo terminal.