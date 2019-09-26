Border Report: Series shows what it’s like to live, work, travel along the US southern border

Doors Open Milwaukee: ‘2-day public celebration of Milwaukee’s art, architecture, culture, and history’

Posted 11:09 am, September 26, 2019, by

MILWAUKEE -- Brian Kramp spent the morning at Grove Gallery for a preview of Doors Open Milwaukee this weekend.

About Doors Open Milwaukee (website)

Doors Open Milwaukee was started in 2011. This two-day public celebration of Milwaukee’s art, architecture, culture, and history offers behind the scenes tours of more than 160 buildings throughout Milwaukee’s downtown and diverse neighborhoods. Doors This event was a finalist for a 2016 MANDI award and won the people’s choice award. Since 2017, Doors Open has been awarded a grant from the National Endowment of the Arts in the Design category. The 2019 grant award is $25,000 and allows this event to remain free of charge.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.