Doors Open Milwaukee: ‘2-day public celebration of Milwaukee’s art, architecture, culture, and history’

MILWAUKEE -- Brian Kramp spent the morning at Grove Gallery for a preview of Doors Open Milwaukee this weekend.

About Doors Open Milwaukee (website)

Doors Open Milwaukee was started in 2011. This two-day public celebration of Milwaukee’s art, architecture, culture, and history offers behind the scenes tours of more than 160 buildings throughout Milwaukee’s downtown and diverse neighborhoods. Doors This event was a finalist for a 2016 MANDI award and won the people’s choice award. Since 2017, Doors Open has been awarded a grant from the National Endowment of the Arts in the Design category. The 2019 grant award is $25,000 and allows this event to remain free of charge.