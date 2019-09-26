Packers strike first in primetime game at Lambeau Field against Eagles, 7-0

GREEN BAY — The Philadelphia Eagles flew into Lambeau Field for a primetime showdown with the 3-0 Green Bay Packers on Thursday night, Sept. 26. It’s a game fans could only see on FOX6 — unless they were a part of the sold-out crowd.

The Packers won the toss and deferred. Around 7:20 p.m., the Packers kicked off to the Eagles — and got this game underway.

After the Eagles failed to score on their first possession, Green Bay struck first. They capped a 74-yard drive with a 3-yard touchdown run by Aaron Jones. The Packers went up, 7-0, with 10:36 in the first quarter.

Injury update

Green Bay outside linebacker Za’Darius Smith, who was questionable with a knee injury, is active and started against Philadelphia.

Green Bay also will be without starters defensive lineman Montravius Adams and inside linebacker Oren Burks. Adams is sidelined with a shoulder injury, while Burks has yet to make his regular-season debut after partially tearing a pectoral muscle in the preseason opener.

DeSean Jackson will miss his second straight game for the Eagles with an abdominal injury.

Receiver Jake Kumerow (shoulder), running back Dexter Williams, cornerback Ka’dar Hollman (neck) and guards Cole Madison and Adam Pankey are also out for the Packers.

Quarterback Nate Sudfeld (wrist), cornerback Ronald Darby (hamstring), defensive end Shareef Miller, guards Nate Herbig and Matt Pryor and defensive tackle Tim Jernigan (foot) are sidelined for Philadelphia.