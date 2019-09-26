Fear District comes to life in downtown Milwaukee, just in time for October

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- With Halloween a little more than a month away, the Deer District in downtown Milwaukee has been transformed. It is now the Fear District.

It opened officially on Thursday evening, Sept. 26 -- just outside Fiserv Forum

The area includes haunted houses, face painting, games in addition to food and drinks.

There will also be Halloween movies in the beer garden on Thursday nights.

The one thing that isn't spooky is the price. It's free to get in every Thursday through Sunday until Nov. 3.