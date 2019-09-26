Funeral to be held Thursday for Milwaukee Police Officer Mark Lentz

Border Report: Series shows what it’s like to live, work, travel along the US southern border

MILWAUKEE -- A beloved Milwaukee police officer will be remembered for his 18 years of service to the community. A funeral for Officer Mark Lentz, which is open to the public, is set for Thursday, Sept. 26 at Elmbrook Church (777 S. Barker Road, Brookfield). The visitation is set for 11 a.m. through 2 p.m. — with the service to follow.

Officer Mark Lentz spent 14 years on a motorcycle as a police officer. On Wednesday, Sept. 18, he passed away from health issues.

In August 2017, Officer Lentz was on the job when Sirantoine Powell intentionally plowed into the back of Lentz's police motorcycle. Lentz sustained injuries at the time. Now, the medical examiner is trying to determine if those injuries may have played a role in his death.

A memorial fund has been set up for Officer Mark Lentz at TCF bank. All branches will accept donations for the Police Officer Mark Lentz Memorial Fund.

