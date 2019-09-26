Hosting a Packers party? Delicious beef stir-fry recipe perfect for game day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Cooking for tonight's Packers game? Angela Horkan from the Wisconsin Beef Council joins FOX6 WakeUp with a game day recipe.

Tangy Beef Stir-Fry

INGREDIENTS:

1 beef Top Sirloin Steak Boneless, cut 1 inch thick (1 pound)

1 cup thinly sliced red bell pepper

1 cup thinly sliced sugar snap peas

1/4 cup rice vinegar

1/4 cup sweet chili sauce

2 tablespoons reduced-sodium soy sauce

2 packages (3 ounces each) ramen noodles

2 tablespoons minced fresh ginger

1 tablespoon cornstarch

1 tablespoon vegetable oil

COOKING:

Combine bell pepper and snow peas in medium bowl. Combine vinegar, chili sauce and soy sauce in small bowl. Add 2 teaspoons vinegar mixture to vegetables; toss to coat. Set aside vegetable mixture. Reserve remaining vinegar mixture.

Reserve ramen noodle seasoning packets for another use. Break ramen noodles into large chunks. Prepare according to package instructions; drain. Combine noodles with 1 cup vegetable mixture; set aside. Reserve remaining vegetable mixture.

Meanwhile, cut beef Steak lengthwise in half, then crosswise into 1/8-inch thick slices. Combine beef, ginger and cornstarch in medium bowl. Heat 2 teaspoons oil in large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat until hot. Add half of beef; stir-fry 1 to 2 minutes or until outside surface of beef is no longer pink. Remove from skillet. Repeat with remaining 1 teaspoon oil and beef. Remove from skillet.

Add reserved vinegar mixture to skillet; cook and stir 30 to 60 seconds or until sauce thickens slightly. Return beef back to skillet; stir to combine. Serve over noodle mixture. Garnish with reserved vegetable mixture.