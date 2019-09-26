Milwaukee employers at job fair seek employees in their own neighborhoods

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- The economy is in good shape, but the demand for jobs is still high.

Finding a career can seem daunting. Nicole Payne knows firsthand.

"I've been job-hopping for a while. I've been trying to stick to one job, but I haven't found my profession yet," Payne said.

But at a job fair on Milwaukee's far northwest side on Thursday, Sept. 26, Payne's mindset is changing.

"I am totally surprised. When I saw the job fair, I was like, "OK, all the job fairs that I've seen are either out in Brookfield, or out in Pewaukee. And there's never jobs here in Milwaukee or Brown Deer," Payne said.

Not only is this job fair close by, but it is also lifting up local employers.

"We're looking to highlight the amazing employers right here in the district," said Milwaukee Alderwoman Chantia Lewis. "We would love to see a live, work, play, model right here in the district."

Lewis said a common mistake is simply going too far to find work. Approximately 50 of the employers at Thursday's job fair were looking for people just like Payne.

"People for some reason are assuming there aren't any jobs," said Neva Hill, Community Development Director. "I have personally signed up about 25 people that are looking for jobs."

