Milwaukee police apprehend 1 ‘bahhhhh-d’ suspect after a brief hoof pursuit

Posted 6:17 pm, September 26, 2019, by , Updated at 06:57PM, September 26, 2019

MILWAUKEE -- It is the part of "to serve and protect" they probably don't tell all police recruits.

On Thursday, Sept. 26, Milwaukee police at District 2 were involved in a foot pursuit. A post on the district's Facebook page says the pursuit involved a few officers. But after a short distance, they were able to apprehend the "subject."

The post goes on to say the following:

"The subject was conveyed to District 2 without incident. The subject was hard to understand but the subject asked for a lawyer and would not make a statement. No police officers were harmed in this incident. As for the subject, who remains nameless, we will make sure the subject has a green pasture where he can frolic until his or her heart is content."

