× Milwaukee police arrest man, woman after an altercation leads to gunfire

MILWAUKEE — Police arrested a 30-year-old Milwaukee man on Thursday, Sept. 26 after he allegedly shot and wounded a 31-year-old woman near 48th and Melvina.

Officials say the shooting happened around 2:15 p.m. after the two engaged in a physical altercation.

The woman was taken to a hospital for treatment — and placed under arrest.

The suspect of the shooting was also taken into custody.

Criminal charges for both individuals will be presented to the DA’s office in the upcoming days.