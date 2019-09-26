LIVE: Acting Director of National Intelligence Joseph Maguire testifies on whistleblower complaint
Border Report: Series shows what it’s like to live, work, travel along the US southern border

Police pursuit ends in crash near 27th and Ohio in Milwaukee, driver fled the scene

Posted 5:53 am, September 26, 2019, by

Police pursuit ends in crash near 27th and Ohio in Milwaukee

GREENFIELD — A police pursuit that began in Greenfield late Wednesday night, Sept. 25 ended in a crash in Milwaukee. The driver fled the scene.

It began around 10:50 p.m. after Greenfield police attempted to stop a driver for a traffic violation. The vehicle stopped — then fled from police.

Officers terminated the pursuit near 27th and Howard. The suspect vehicle was involved in a crash near 27th and Ohio in Milwaukee.

The driver fled the scene — and is not in custody.

The passenger also fled — but was taken into custody shortly after and has been released without charges.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.