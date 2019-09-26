× Police pursuit ends in crash near 27th and Ohio in Milwaukee, driver fled the scene

GREENFIELD — A police pursuit that began in Greenfield late Wednesday night, Sept. 25 ended in a crash in Milwaukee. The driver fled the scene.

It began around 10:50 p.m. after Greenfield police attempted to stop a driver for a traffic violation. The vehicle stopped — then fled from police.

Officers terminated the pursuit near 27th and Howard. The suspect vehicle was involved in a crash near 27th and Ohio in Milwaukee.

The driver fled the scene — and is not in custody.

The passenger also fled — but was taken into custody shortly after and has been released without charges.