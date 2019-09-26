Border Report: Series shows what it’s like to live, work, travel along the US southern border

Straight from the runway: The hair and makeup trends that dominated New York Fashion Week

Posted 11:12 am, September 26, 2019, by

MILWAUKEE -- Ready to be a trendsetter? Scott Yance with Scottfree Salon and his stylist team fresh off the heels of New York Fashion Week join Real Milwaukee with the hottest looks from the catwalks.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.