SHEBOYGAN — The Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Department needs your help to locate a 71-year-old woman who officials say suffers from dementia.

Mary Allen was last seen in the Town of Greenbush area near the Wade House. She has been missing since approximately 6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 27.

If you have any information about Allen’s whereabouts, you are urged to call 920-459-3112.